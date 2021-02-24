Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Named Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2021in honour of its growth and strong, consistent joint customer engagements. This follows the organizations' worldwide reseller and managed services partnership to protect business applications and infrastructure with the benefit of fully managed services.



"As Cloudflare's Worldwide Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year for 2020, we extend congratulations to Rackspace Technology its Americas, APAC, and EMEA teams," said Matthew Harrell, Global Head of Channels & Alliances for Cloudflare.

"The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced how critical it is to have a secure, performant, and reliable Internet. Throughout these turbulent times, our partners have been busy innovating and helping organisations of all sizes transform their businesses. By protecting and accelerating websites, applications, and teams with Cloudflare, our partners like Rackspace Technology have helped these organisations adjust quickly, seize new opportunities, and thrive. Cloudflare's mission to help build a better Internet is more important than ever, and we look forward to championing this with our partners in 2021."

Cloudflare announced its 2020 Partner Champions in an inaugural ceremony. Regional awards were presented across five categories, celebrating the successes of Cloudflare's committed partners which have consistently provided outstanding services and value to joint customers through solutions, support, expertise, and on-going product training.

Rackspace Technology was honoured as the top-performing managed services provider (MSP) partner across Cloudflare's three sales geographies: Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

