Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2021 | 17:17
275 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Named Cloudflare Worldwide MSP Partner of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2021in honour of its growth and strong, consistent joint customer engagements. This follows the organizations' worldwide reseller and managed services partnership toprotect business applications and infrastructure with the benefit of fully managed services.

"As Cloudflare's Worldwide Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year for 2020, we extend congratulations to Rackspace Technology its Americas, APAC, and EMEA teams," said Matthew Harrell, Global Head of Channels & Alliances for Cloudflare.

"The unprecedented challenges in 2020 have reinforced how critical it is to have a secure, performant, and reliable Internet. Throughout these turbulent times, our partners have been busy innovating and helping organisations of all sizes transform their businesses. By protecting and accelerating websites, applications, and teams with Cloudflare, our partners like Rackspace Technology have helped these organisations adjust quickly, seize new opportunities, and thrive. Cloudflare's mission to help build a better Internet is more important than ever, and we look forward to championing this with our partners in 2021."

Cloudflare announced its 2020 Partner Champions in an inaugural ceremony. Regional awards were presented across five categories, celebrating the successes of Cloudflare's committed partners which have consistently provided outstanding services and value to joint customers through solutions, support, expertise, and on-going product training.

Rackspace Technology was honoured as the top-performing managed services provider (MSP) partner across Cloudflare's three sales geographies: Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
