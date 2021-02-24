The Amsterdam-based, Australia and central Europe-facing developer saw sales slump thanks to Covid-19 last year but has touted a growing operational project portfolio.Dutch renewables company Photon Energy has said it is still mulling moves into the markets of central and South America, the Middle East and Africa-as well as new territories in central Europe-despite a "difficult fourth quarter" which capped a Covid-19-affected year. Publishing its fourth-quarter results this month, Amsterdam-headquartered Photon said its immediate focus would continue to be its core business in Australia and Hungary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...