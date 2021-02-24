Madrid-based provider stands as of the latest organizations to expand its use of Verimatrix technologies

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Seglan, an existing Verimatrix Code Protection customer and leading provider of secure payment solutions, recently selected the Verimatrix Mobile Payments technology to provide global banks and processors with time-trusted security.

Seglan previously developed their own mobile payment Software Developer Kit (SDK) for implementation across its customer base. It's now in the process of deploying Verimatrix's mobile payments SDK that offers existing certifications for streamlining Seglan's go-to-market capabilities aimed at some of the largest financial institutions in Europe and South America. The Verimatrix security tool will continue to be used for Seglan's 3DSecure SDKs (certification included) while also aiming to provide their customers a full HCE and 3DSecure solution all contained within a single server.

"Having successfully relied upon Verimatrix for other security assurances, it made sense for us to turn to Verimatrix's mobile payment SDK that saves us time and money while also ensuring that our mobile payment customers are armed with powerful protections," said Iñaki Garaizabal Marsans, Partner at Seglan. "The combination of proven security and efficiency is a win-win for Seglan and its ever-growing customer base of well-known banks that can depend on us for tens of thousands of customers' payments. Verimatrix's outstanding customer service brings us further confidence that we've continued to make the right choice for our partner in security."

"We're pleased to announce Seglan as one of the latest organizations to expand its use of Verimatrix technologies," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. "It's a testament to the value and strength of our technologies that help protect multiple facets of an agile, fast-growing business that services big-name banks and other demanding institutions."

Founded in 2001, Seglan is based in Madrid, Spain and provides banks and processors throughout Europe and South America with innovative payment solutions. For more information, visit www.seglan.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005064/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com