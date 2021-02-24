DJ SWEF: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Notification of Major Interest in Shares 24-Feb-2021 / 16:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Starwood European Real Estate rights are attachedii: Finance Limited 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Quilter Plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 19/02/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 24/02/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Total % of voting rights of % of voting rights attached through financial both Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % voting rights of (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A issuervii + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on 5.01% 0.00% 5.01% 408,911,273 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 9.98% 0.00% 9.98% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GG00B79WC100 20,526,256 5.01% SUBTOTAL 8. A 20,526,256 5.01% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add x additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Quilter Plc Quilter Cheviot Limited Quilter Plc Quilter Cheviot Europe Limited Quilter Plc Quilter International Isle of Man Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 24/02/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 94264 EQS News ID: 1170900 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)