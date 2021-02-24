Online Marketing Mentors "Darren and Mike" are Helping People Launch an Online Business from Scratch and Completely Transform their Lives

Darren and Mike's popular mentoring system is rooted in detailed step-by-step training and a personalized success plan.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / People from all walks of life and backgrounds are transforming their lives and experiencing the joy, freedom and empowerment of being their own boss thanks to a dynamic mentoring duo who have taken the online marketing world by storm: Darren and Mike.

Darren and Mike's popular mentoring system is rooted in detailed step-by-step training and a personalized success plan. Participants are equipped with an ultra-clear vision for their specific business, and given the tools and technologies they need to engage their target audience and scale. They also get exclusive access to Darren and Mike's proven sales funnel systems, lead magnet advertising training, ad text copy that converts, and live weekly mastermind coaching sessions.

"Back in 2015, we took a break from our hectic lives in the corporate world, and decided to head out on a road trip," stated Darren and Mike. "That is when we realized, despite being very successful in our careers and making a lot of money - Darren in the online business world and Mike as a business coach - we weren't truly enjoying life, and waking up each day with a sense of purpose, energy and joy. And so, we broke free and went out on our own. And since the best way to cultivate abundance is to share it with others, we put everything we knew about running a successful online business into a comprehensive program, and offered it with anyone who wanted to start their own online business, and enjoy the freedom and financial rewards of being their own boss."

Recently, a graduate of Darren and Mike's groundbreaking mentoring program named Nikki was featured in a YouTube video. She commented: "I was on maternity leave when I found Darren and Mike and started my online business. I've been doing it full-time since then, and I love it! The way my business has been growing I don't think I could ever go back to working full-time…this business has changed my life, and my family's life, in so many ways. I came from the corporate rate race, my kids used to spend their day in daycare, and it was always rush-rush-rush. My husband was working 70 hours - and sometimes more - a week. So, it was very challenging."

Continued Nikki: "Now, my husband is working at home full-time with me, my kids are much happier, I feel like I'm a better parent because I'm not overworked, I'm not overtired, and I'm more patient. And I get to meet so many wonderful people that I would not have encountered if it wasn't for this business. Now, I'm comfortable enough to do whatever I want, when I want…there is no one that tell me 'OK, you have to start working at this time, this is when you eat your lunch, this is when you leave work, this is when you can go on vacation.' There is none of that. I'm living life on my own terms!"

About Darren and Mike

After spending several years in the corporate world, Darren and Mike escaped the rat race and embraced the freedom to work independently, control their own schedules, and pursue their passions. In order to help as many people as possible achieve their entrepreneurial dreams, the duo launched "Darren and Mike": a complete end-to-end online mentoring program designed to help anyone develop, launch and grow their very own online business. Learn more at https://www.darrenandmike.ca, and follow Darren and Mike on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Darren and Mike

darrenmikeprm@gmail.com

https://www.darrenandmike.ca/

https://www.darrenandmike.com/optin1584812368686a

SOURCE: Darren and Mike

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631709/Online-Marketing-Mentors-Darren-and-Mike-are-Helping-People-Launch-an-Online-Business-from-Scratch-and-Completely-Transform-their-Lives