Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
WKN: A2PXDR ISIN: CA1635992029 Ticker-Symbol: CWAB 
Tradegate
24.02.21
20:06 Uhr
0,735 Euro
+0,130
+21,49 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2021 | 20:08
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chemesis International Inc. to Trade in $CAD on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI.U)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FRA:CWAB) is pleased to announce that its common shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") will commence trading in Canadian currency under the new trading symbol of CSI as of Thursday, February 25, 2021. The CSE will also be issuing a bulletin to the same effect.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Josh Rosenberg
President

Investor Relations:
ir@chemesis.com
1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Chemesis International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631720/Chemesis-International-Inc-to-Trade-in-CAD-on-the-Canadian-Securities-Exchange

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
