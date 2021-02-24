DJ Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A.

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A. 24-Feb-2021 / 19:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Luxembourg February 24, 2021 (19:45 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports" (Link). The Annual Report 2020 is part of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry). In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1170924 24-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 13:45 ET (18:45 GMT)