Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Dow Jones News
24.02.2021 | 20:16
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A.

DJ Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A. 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results 
Aperam announces the publication of its Annual Report 2020 S.A. 
24-Feb-2021 / 19:45 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Luxembourg February 24, 2021 (19:45 CET) -  Aperam announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report. The report has 
been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available on 
www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Reports & Presentations" > "Annual Reports" (Link). The Annual Report 2020 is part 
of the documentation for the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2021. 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1170924 24-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 13:45 ET (18:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
