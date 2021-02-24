Coronado, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - bBIG Communications, Inc., has won its third straight Chief Marketer 200 Award, presented annually to the nation's top 200 marketing agencies.

bBIG Communications Wins Third Straight Chief Marketer Award

bBIG Communications created a coalition of brands, including Procter & Gamble, Nestlé Purina PetCare and Tyson Foods to work in partnership with The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to help deliver the message that safety measures on base were in place.

bBIG Communications ALL CHANNELS ON® marketing mix expanded in 2020 as the company opened up a Public Relations arm during the year.







About bBIG Communications



bBIG Communications, Inc., offers customized business consulting and marketing campaign solutions that are rooted in the foundation of helping its clients win. By keeping a pulse on the latest marketing trends and technology for products and services spanning multiple industries, bBIG Communications is able to share a diverse, fresh perspective with its clientele. Coupled with the agency's love of optimization, via its best-in-class ALL CHANNELS ON® approach, analytics and reporting, bBIG Communications is continually evolving its suite of available services. To learn more visit: https://bbigcommunications.com

