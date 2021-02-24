The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces January 2021 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its January 2021 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.
Potash(1)
January 2021
January 2020
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
624
728
Sales Revenues in millions
$151
$170
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
January 2021
January 2020
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
718
752
Sales Revenues in millions
$262
$281
Phosphates(1)
January 2021
January 2020
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
741
599
Sales Revenues in millions
$337
$198
(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
The Mosaic Company Contacts
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631671/Mosaic-Announces-January-2021-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes