Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Darkhorse Technologies Ltd. (the "Corporation") announces the issuance of additional common shares to Bravio Technologies Limited.

On February 23, 2021, the Corporation issued, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Bravio Technologies Limited ("Bravio"), 12,000,000 (CDN $4.04 per share) common shares. Bravio now currently holds 14,822,986 common shares representing 92% of the issued and outstanding shares for investment purposes. All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The issued and outstanding shares of the company after the issuance of shares is 16,108,424 common shares.

