Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
WKN: A2PX5N ISIN: CA36258E1025 
Frankfurt
24.02.21
17:13 Uhr
0,490 Euro
+0,014
+2,94 %
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2021 | 22:44
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Mining Announces Receipt of TSXV Conditional Listing Approval and Provides Acceleration Notice to Warrant Holders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's listing application has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The conditional acceptance applies to the listing of Company's common shares on the Exchange and is subject to standard Exchange listing conditions.

The listing on the Exchange is anticipated to occur on or about March 20, 2021 under the trading symbol "AUC". The trading symbol has been chosen to reflect Company's focus on Gold ("AU") and Copper ("C") project exploration.

Warrant Acceleration Notice

In conjunction with the private placements completed by the Company in 2020 and 2021, the Company has issued 11,120,870 common share purchase warrants ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 12 months from the grant date, subject to the following acceleration provision: In the event that the Company receives conditional approval for a listing event on a public stock exchange (the "Listing Event"), the Warrants' expiration date will accelerate to the date that is 30-days subsequent to the news release announcing the Listing Event.

Considering the Company's receipt of the Exchange's conditional approval for a listing, the company is hereby providing notice to all Company's Warrant holders that all the 11,120,870 Company Warrants priced at C$0.10 will accelerate to an expiry date of March 24, 2021 which is 30 days from today news release. Any unexercised warrants will be cancelled by the Company after March 24, 2021.

The company will be accepting warrant exercise notices received by email no later than March 24, 2021. Electronic copies of individual warrant certificates can be provided to Warrant holders by the Company at no additional cost (by email if required).

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.goldplaymining.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski,
President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: cchiloflischi@gmail.com
www.goldplaymining.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the outcome of exploration results may not be as currently expected, that the listing on a stock exchange may not happen on a timely basis, or at all. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631755/Goldplay-Mining-Announces-Receipt-of-TSXV-Conditional-Listing-Approval-and-Provides-Acceleration-Notice-to-Warrant-Holders

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
