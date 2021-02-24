Goldplay Mining Inc.: Goldplay Mining Announces Receipt of TSXV Conditional Listing Approval and Provides Acceleration Notice to Warrant Holders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's listing application has been conditionally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The conditional acceptance applies to the listing of Company's common shares on the Exchange and is subject to standard Exchange listing conditions.

The listing on the Exchange is anticipated to occur on or about March 20, 2021 under the trading symbol "AUC". The trading symbol has been chosen to reflect Company's focus on Gold ("AU") and Copper ("C") project exploration.

Warrant Acceleration Notice

In conjunction with the private placements completed by the Company in 2020 and 2021, the Company has issued 11,120,870 common share purchase warrants ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 12 months from the grant date, subject to the following acceleration provision: In the event that the Company receives conditional approval for a listing event on a public stock exchange (the "Listing Event"), the Warrants' expiration date will accelerate to the date that is 30-days subsequent to the news release announcing the Listing Event.

Considering the Company's receipt of the Exchange's conditional approval for a listing, the company is hereby providing notice to all Company's Warrant holders that all the 11,120,870 Company Warrants priced at C$0.10 will accelerate to an expiry date of March 24, 2021 which is 30 days from today news release. Any unexercised warrants will be cancelled by the Company after March 24, 2021.

The company will be accepting warrant exercise notices received by email no later than March 24, 2021. Electronic copies of individual warrant certificates can be provided to Warrant holders by the Company at no additional cost (by email if required).

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.goldplaymining.ca

