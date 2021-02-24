Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") announces that Philip Young, CEO and Director, and Maghsoud Dariani, Chief Science Officer will be presenting on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 at 5:45 pm EST at "The Gold Standard in Psychedelic Investment, Psychedelic Capital Virtual Investment Conference", a platform showcasing the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights.

As a presenting sponsor, the Company will connect directly with some of the earliest moving investors in the psychedelic industry and reach an audience of 2,000+ investors. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience.

Investors can register to the event using the following link:

https://microdose.buzz/shop/psychedelic-capital/psychedelic-capital-feb-2021/

Recent Company highlights & topics to be discussed include:

- Executed definitive agreement for the $32,000,000 sale of Cowlitz Cannabis Assets;

- The successful completion and testing of the proof-of-concept prototype of Lobe's proprietary nasal mist device;

- Pre-clinical study of psilocybin plus NAC for treatment of PTSD and mTBI with the University of Miami;

- The appointment of Philip Young as CEO and Director;

- The closing of an upsized $3,445,847 non-brokered private placement;

- The appointment of Jonathan Gilbert as Executive Chairman.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Philip J Young, CEO

info@lobesciences.com

Tel: (949) 505-5623

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, progression with nasal mist device engineering and commercialization, the pursuit of M&A initiatives, development of effective delivery methods and commercialization potential of the nasal mist device, research and development using NAC and psilocybin and growth of the business, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; and that the current Board and management may not be able to attain the Company's corporate goals and objectives. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75375