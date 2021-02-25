Bank of America Corporation informed its securities holders that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 24 February 2021.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the Officially Appointed Mechanism's website at https://www.bourse.lu/issuer/BankofAmerCorp/35519.

