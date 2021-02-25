Mayple: Tel-Aviv Based Tech Company Threatens Giant International Digital Marketing

TEL AVIV, ISREAL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Mayple, a deep job platform mainly offering digital marketing services, makes it to Research and Markets' Report, titled, "Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change." The company was named alongside established industry giants, signifying that Mayple was on par in terms of service offered and effectiveness.

Research and Markets have been providing businesses with insights since 2002. The company's reports provide in-depth analysis and insights into various facets of businesses, including their health, to help decision-makers make the right moves. The company is one of the largest market research stores, with clients worldwide, including 450 out of the Fortune 500 companies that rely on Research and Markets' analysis.

Readers can find out more about Mayple, and the company's deep job platform at https://www.mayple.com/

Research and Markets' report came as a surprise to many industry professionals, many of whom now see it as a pivotal point in the marketing industry and a preview of things to come. Today, many agencies are struggling to ensure the sustainability of the existing business model, which often requires retaining top talent and being effective at the same time. However, the digital marketing industry is fragmented, which means highly talented people; usually, those with years of experience seek opportunities that offer a better lifestyle, compensation, and improved work/life balance.

"We were both surprised and happy to learn that we made it to Research and Markets' listing of the top marketing platforms. I think this is a sure sign of things to come in the next few years. In fact, a lot of the changes we are seeing could be further accelerated owing to changing market conditions and demand from talented people who no longer want to be boxed into cubicles." Said a spokesperson for Mayple.

When speaking of the effects that the changes will have, she added, "I think this is a positive change, and it's a win for the industry as a whole."

Mayple's innovative model sets a new industry standard with the use of advanced technology. The company vets the world's top marketing talent based on real performance data, offering businesses, and specifically eCommerce brands, the chance to work with experts that make the best fit for what they need based on proven results. On top of that, Mayple offers unbiased monitoring, ensuring high levels of service and demonstrable results throughout the work process.

Mayple is a platform that connects the most talented industry experts with eCommerce brands looking to scale. The techno-based approach to finding and hiring the best people while actively monitoring their work and performance is now changing how the digital marketing industry interacts with talented people by assuring optimized conditions for both sides to grow.

