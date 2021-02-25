Comscore Expands Cookie-Free Audience Targeting Solutions for Europe, Adding B2B-Based Predictive Audiences

Comscore expands its Predictive Audiences solution to even more European markets and announces partnership with Eyeota

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is excited to announce the expansion of its Predictive Audiences capabilities across even more European markets, in addition to the current capabilities available in the UK and Germany. This first of its kind GDPR-friendly, cookie-free targeting capability enables advertisers to reach audiences based on granular consumer behaviours through privacy-friendly contextual signals based on B2B data.

Following its launch of Predictive Audiences based on CTV viewership data in the UK and Germany, Comscore is delighted to expand its Activation suite further. Combining its leading media consumption data assets with the industry's second-largest contextual crawler and intelligent categorization technology, Comscore is able to transform audience targets into privacy-friendly contextual signals. Now with Comscore adding data from a new partnership with Eyeota to its capabilities, advertisers are enabled to further layer in B2B data to reach even more relevant audiences. In addition, cookie-free age and gender audiences based on Comscore's best-in-class demographic data are now available for the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. These valuable audiences are available in leading DSPs for pre-bid contextual targeting for web, video, CTV, and podcast content.

Under the new partnership with Eyeota, the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, this will become the first solution to bring their B2B audiences to market in a cookie-free manner. Eyeota's rich global history and granular audience data will help power next generation cookie-free B2B audiences to the European markets.

"At Comscore we are continuously innovating and expanding to stay at the leading edge of industry trends and to empower our clients to succeed in a complex, continuously shifting marketplace," said Guido Fambach, EVP EMEA and APAC, Comscore. "We are excited to build partnerships with best-in-class data providers such as Eyeota to enable us to continue providing our clients with the solutions that they need."

"We are excited to be bringing yet another innovation to the European markets," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Activation Solutions, Comscore. "This latest addition to our Activation suite, now including B2B data, is bringing to European advertisers advanced capabilities to support their clients with accurate audience targeting in a contextually driven and GDPR-friendly manner."

"It is imperative for our clients that the move to a cookie-less environment doesn't disrupt the insights we are able to provide" said Norman Riveros, Technical Director for Avid Media, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network. "With the launch of Comscore's Predictive Audiences we are excited to reach their target audiences based on granular consumer behaviours so they are prepared for the changing programmatic landscape."

"Even as the industry evolves, the ongoing need for quality data and privacy-compliant targeting solutions remains paramount for any brand or advertiser," said Howard Luks, Managing Director at Eyeota. "We are delighted to activate our expansive European footprint and deepen our partnership with Comscore to deliver an addressable and consumer-friendly solution for cookie-less advertising."

This expansion of Predictive Audiences marks the latest enhancement to Comscore's cookie-free solutions within the Comscore Activation suite, which helps advertisers reach specific demographics, and behavioural audiences in brand-safe and relevant contexts across desktop, mobile, and Connected TV. To learn more, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Products/Activation or contact us today.

