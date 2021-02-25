Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Receives Results for CVZ-64: High of 1860 ppm Intersection of 250ft (76.2m) Averaging 1077 ppm of Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-64. The Company completed core hole CVZ-64 at a depth of 422 feet (128.6 m) and was pleased to note that this is yet another hole in which mineralization essentially began at surface. An interval of 250 ft (76.2 m) was intersected from 22 ft (6.7 m) to 272 ft (82.9 m).



Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-64 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 422 ft (128.6 m) b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) Depth to Top (m) Depth to Base (m) Li (ppm) 1710229 22 32 6.7 9.8 940 1710230 32 42 9.8 12.8 480 1710231 42 52 12.8 15.8 880 1710232 52 62 15.8 18.9 860 1710233 62 72 18.9 21.9 730 1710240 72 82 21.9 25.0 1770 1710241 82 92 25.0 28.0 1010 1710242 92 102 28.0 31.1 1430 1710243 102 112 31.1 34.1 1740 1710244 112 122 34.1 37.2 1860 1710245 122 132 37.2 40.2 1260 1710246 132 142 40.2 43.3 900 1710247 142 152 43.3 46.3 1130 1710248 152 162 46.3 49.4 1090 1710249 162 172 49.4 52.4 1620 1710250 172 182 52.4 55.5 1150 1710251 182 192 55.5 58.5 900 1710252 192 202 58.5 61.6 970 1710253 202 212 61.6 64.6 1000 1710255 212 222 64.6 67.7 890 1710256 222 232 67.7 70.7 870 1710257 232 242 70.7 73.8 730 1710258 242 252 73.8 76.8 620 1710259 252 262 76.8 79.9 1230 1710260 262 272 79.9 82.9 870 1710261 272 282 82.9 86.0 690 1710262 282 292 86.0 89.0 730 1710263 292 302 89.0 92.0 580 1710264 302 312 92.0 95.1 550 1710265 312 322 95.1 98.1 670 1710266 322 332 98.1 101.2 640 1710267 332 342 101.2 104.2 710 1710268 342 352 104.2 107.3 650 1710269 352 362 107.3 110.3 490 1710270 362 372 110.3 113.4 450 1710271 372 382 113.4 116.4 490 1710272 382 392 116.4 119.5 610 1710273 392 402 119.5 122.5 396 1710274 402 412 122.5 125.6 429 1710275 412 422 125.6 128.6 377

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-64 from surface to depth of 422 ft.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE."

Noram's long-term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America, and Asia.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anita Algie"

Director and CFO

Office: (604) 553-2279

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631714/Noram-Receives-Results-for-CVZ-64-High-of-1860-ppm-Intersection-of-250ft-762m-Averaging-1077-ppm-of-Lithium