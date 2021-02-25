Ireland's data-driven economy is the "ideal climate for our business purpose"

Data privacy consultancy Securys is opening in Dublin, its first office outside the UK, to serve Ireland's growth economy of local and multinational businesses, and to help deliver privacy in an increasingly data-driven world.

It is the first step in expansion plans that will see the firm opening additional offices across Europe and beyond over the next few years to serve its global customer base.

The largest specialist privacy consultancy in the UK, Securys has earned a reputation for integrating the fundamental human right to privacy into a business proposition that wins client companies a competitive edge.

Founder and Principal Ben Rapp says, "Ireland has become a European digital centre on top of its strong domestic economy. The recent expansion of the Irish regulator shows a commitment to privacy that provides the ideal climate for our key business purpose.

"We are committed to delivering a commercial advantage for our clients through good privacy measures or Privacy Made Positive, as we call it."

Doing data privacy well does more than merely complying with regulation: it increases customer and staff retention and drives sales growth.

Securys is pioneering economic, consumer and employee research to help companies understand the positive impact of data privacy in hard numbers. This research helps our clients focus their privacy programmes and supports their budget allocation to privacy.

Ben Rapp says, "We are excited about the opportunities in Ireland. The country's popularity as a European base creates a significant business opportunity, particularly given our expertise in supporting large multinationals.

"The primary focus will be on the Irish domestic market as well as supporting multinationals in all sectors. We deliver a full suite of privacy needs, from strategic consultancy and implementation to managing data flows.

"I've looked forward for some time to opening a European office, as the EU has the most mature privacy market in the world.

"Ireland's rapidly expanding business market proves so attractive, we've chosen to take our first step into Europe here, and I couldn't be more delighted."

The move comes after two years of intense growth for Securys, with turnover increasing by more than 1,000 per cent.

Ben Rapp continues, "We were delighted that Cheryl Rego joined our Irish office in January as a senior consultant, and we'll have a number of other staff joining the office over the next quarter. Cheryl's world-class expertise is going to be a great asset to our clients, and she'll be supported by a strong team, as well as our wider group resources."

Cheryl Rego says, "I'm very excited to be playing a part, as Securys helps to shape the future of privacy for some of Ireland's biggest companies. It's great to be working with a consultancy that has such a powerful impact."

Further announcements are expected later this year as Securys continues its global expansion within Europe and across the Atlantic.

About Securys

Securys (https://www.securys.ie) is the UK's largest specialist data privacy consultancy. We're not a law firm, but we employ lawyers. We're not a cybersecurity business, but we've got CISSPs and CISAs on the staff. We're not selling a one-size-fits-all tech product, but we've built proprietary tools and techniques that work with the class-leading GRC products to simplify and streamline the hardest tasks in assuring privacy. We're corporate members of the IAPP, and all our staff are required to obtain one or more IAPP certifications. We're ISO 27001 and ISO 27701-certified and have a comprehensive set of policies and frameworks to help our clients achieve and maintain certification. Above all our relentless focus is on practical operational delivery of effective data privacy for all your stakeholders.

Our long and varied collective experience means we go wider and deeper than most. We understand that all businesses particularly the financial, healthcare and resource extraction sectors exist in a multi-dimensional regulatory environment. Each regulator has different priorities; sometimes these bring about real tensions between compliance workstreams. Our job is to understand the regulatory continuum and help our clients meet all of their compliance requirements efficiently and affordably.

