Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

25 February 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") for 11.30 am on 23 March 2021 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic and the social distancing measures in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person and are encouraged to vote on any of the matters of business by completing a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the Meeting only to ensure their votes are counted. Proxy forms are included with the 2020 Annual Report which has been sent to all shareholders.

The meeting will proceed as a 'Virtual Closed Meeting' attended by a shareholder director and one other shareholder who together are able to form a quorum.

Shareholders who wish to submit questions to the Directors of the Company, may do so by e-mailing the Company Secretary at sag@p-p.uk but these must not arrive later than 11.30 am on 21 March 2021. The answers to appropriate questions will be posted on the Company's website following the AGM.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.



Enquiries: