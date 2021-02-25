Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2021 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 24

25 February 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") for 11.30 am on 23 March 2021 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic and the social distancing measures in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person and are encouraged to vote on any of the matters of business by completing a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the Meeting only to ensure their votes are counted. Proxy forms are included with the 2020 Annual Report which has been sent to all shareholders.

The meeting will proceed as a 'Virtual Closed Meeting' attended by a shareholder director and one other shareholder who together are able to form a quorum.

Shareholders who wish to submit questions to the Directors of the Company, may do so by e-mailing the Company Secretary at sag@p-p.uk but these must not arrive later than 11.30 am on 21 March 2021. The answers to appropriate questions will be posted on the Company's website following the AGM.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.


Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.