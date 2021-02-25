Construction has commenced on the 300 MW / 450 MWh Victoria Big Battery storage facility near Geelong after the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) provided French renewable energy developer Neoen with a $160 million funding injection.From pv magazine Australia French independent power producer Neoen has reached financial close on its Victorian Big Battery (VBB) after the Australian Government-owned Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) provided a senior debt facility to finance the design, construction and operation of the battery, which will be one of the largest energy storage facilities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...