In a U.S. study of the added renewables capacity made possible by grid-enhancing technologies, Brattle Group found that both solar and wind power would benefit in Kansas and Oklahoma through 2025.From pv magazine USA Three grid-enhancing technologies can boost the utilization of any existing transmission system, according to a study by The Brattle Group. In Kansas and Oklahoma alone, those technologies could make room for 40 MW more solar and 2.6 GW more wind power by 2025. The grid-enhancing technologies considered by the report are advanced power flow control, topology optimization, and dynamic ...

