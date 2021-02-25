Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T ISIN: NL0011821392 Ticker-Symbol: G14 
Tradegate
24.02.21
20:55 Uhr
36,390 Euro
-0,270
-0,74 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,34036,77008:33
36,45036,63008:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2021 | 08:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares to cover performance share plans

Press Release

February 25, 2021

Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the start of a program to repurchase up to 2 million of its own shares. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans.

The program will start on February 25, 2021 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter. The 2 million shares intended to be bought represent approximately 1.6% of the company's issued share capital. At the current share price, the repurchase program represents a total value of approximately EUR 73 million.

Signify will hold the repurchased shares in treasury until employee share awards are vested. The program will be executed by an intermediary to allow for share repurchases in the open market during both open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations and the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2020.

Signify will update the market on the progress of the share repurchase program in weekly press releases. This information will also be published on the company's website.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2020 sales of EUR 6.5 billion, we have approximately 38,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achievedcarbon neutrality in 2020, have beenin the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for four consecutive years and were named Industry Leaderin 2017, 2018and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20210225_Signify starts share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares to cover performance share plans (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c73521da-9000-4210-b25b-19ac6a3ef9a1)

SIGNIFY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.