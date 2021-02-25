Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") is pleased to announce it will dispatch a field crew to its optioned Millennium Gold Property (the "Property") located 4.8 km northeast of Lake Havasu City in Mojave County, western Arizona. High-grade but underexplored low sulphidation volcanic-hosted epithermal gold mineralization on the property will be the target of further prospecting and sampling.

The 3,408 acre Millennium Gold Property hosts multiple examples of untested gold mineralization exposed at surface. The only historic drill-tested gold zone at Westley Hill will be confirmed by the Company with its maiden drill program upon receipt of native plant and archeological survey reports required by the Arizona State Lands Department.

Additional gold mineralized zones on the property occur as pipe-like breccia zones and occur at structural intersections between faults and rhyolite dykes and domes in the interpreted upper level of a hydrothermal system. One of these gold zones termed "7-Gram Hill" is a west-striking breccia zone with historic assays of 7.05 grams per tonne gold over 8 feet. This zone and surrounding area will be the primary target of additional rock chip sampling and prospecting by the Stevens Gold prospecting crew. Assay results will be released as they are received.

The Company is not aware of any legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the project.

Qualified Person

The Technical Report was prepared by Dr. Mark Fedikow, P.Geo., of Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. Dr. Fedikow is independent of Stevens Gold Nevada Inc., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved all technical information in this release.

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases and 72 BLM claims totaling 3,408 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

