Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
NOCH Top Secret: Relay Medical - Airport-Vertrag "Geleakt"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Stuttgart
25.02.21
08:02 Uhr
2,080 Euro
+0,020
+0,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,38009:41
Dow Jones News
25.02.2021 | 08:31
367 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Board Changes

DJ Board Changes 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Board Changes 
25-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Board Changes 
LONDON, 25 February 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company 
focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that James Noble and Axel Wieandt 
will each be joining the Board as Non-Executive Directors, effective 1 April 2021. 
The company also announces that Mark Breuer, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board on 1 April 2021, 
after serving on the Board for two years. Giles Kerr has been appointed as Senior Independent Director, alongside his 
current role as Chairman of the Audit Committee, with immediate effect. 
Naseem Amin, MD, Executive Chairman of Arix, commented: "We are delighted to announce that James and Axel are joining 
the Arix Board. They bring a wealth of experience that will be crucial in shaping the future strategy and success of 
the Company. 
"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark Breuer for the commitment and invaluable support he has shown to 
the Company over the last two years." 
James Noble has extensive experience in the biotech industry.  He is currently Lead Independent Director and Deputy 
Chairman of GW Pharmaceuticals. He also serves as Chairman of Orexo AB, listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, and as 
a Director at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a NASDAQ-listed company (ADAP) involved in T cell therapeutics, where he 
previously served as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Noble was previously Chief Executive Officer of Avidex Limited, a 
private biotech company and, until March 2014, was Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore Limited. Mr. Noble qualified 
as a chartered accountant with PriceWaterhouse in 1983 and then spent seven years at investment bank Kleinwort Benson 
Limited, where he became a Director in 1990. He then joined British Biotech plc as Chief Financial Officer and secured 
the company's IPO on NASDAQ and London in 1992. 
From 1997 to 2001, he held numerous non-executive Director positions, including at PowderJect Pharmaceuticals plc, 
Oxford GlycoSciences plc and Advanced Medical Solutions plc. Mr. Noble graduated from the University of Oxford in 1980. 
 
Dr. Axel Wieandt is a senior financial services professional with expertise in banking, fintech and finance. Dr Wieandt 
started his career at Morgan Stanley, and then moved to Deutsche Bank as Head of Corporate Development and subsequently 
was also appointed Global Head of Corporate Investments. He was appointed CEO of Hypo Real Estate and then at the 
request of the German Deposit Insurance Fund, subsequently appointed CEO of Valovis Bank AG, where he remained until 
April 2015.  Dr. Wieandt currently advises US and European private equity firms, venture capital funds and real estate 
companies on their investment and value creation strategies as well as acting as a senior advisor to several fintech 
and pharma companies. Dr. Wieandt is a visiting faculty member in Finance at Goethe University in Frankfurt and the 
Kellogg School Graduate School of Management and is a honorary professor at WHU. Mr Wieandt earned a diploma in 
Business Management and Doctorate from the WHU Otto-Beisheim School of Management and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate 
School of Management. 
 
There are no further details required to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13 of the FCA Handbook. 
 
[ENDS] 
Enquiries 
 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0) 20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  BOA 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94265 
EQS News ID:    1170981 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.