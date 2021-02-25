DJ Board Changes

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Board Changes 25-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Arix Bioscience plc Board Changes LONDON, 25 February 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that James Noble and Axel Wieandt will each be joining the Board as Non-Executive Directors, effective 1 April 2021. The company also announces that Mark Breuer, Non-Executive Director, will step down from the Board on 1 April 2021, after serving on the Board for two years. Giles Kerr has been appointed as Senior Independent Director, alongside his current role as Chairman of the Audit Committee, with immediate effect. Naseem Amin, MD, Executive Chairman of Arix, commented: "We are delighted to announce that James and Axel are joining the Arix Board. They bring a wealth of experience that will be crucial in shaping the future strategy and success of the Company. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark Breuer for the commitment and invaluable support he has shown to the Company over the last two years." James Noble has extensive experience in the biotech industry. He is currently Lead Independent Director and Deputy Chairman of GW Pharmaceuticals. He also serves as Chairman of Orexo AB, listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, and as a Director at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a NASDAQ-listed company (ADAP) involved in T cell therapeutics, where he previously served as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Noble was previously Chief Executive Officer of Avidex Limited, a private biotech company and, until March 2014, was Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore Limited. Mr. Noble qualified as a chartered accountant with PriceWaterhouse in 1983 and then spent seven years at investment bank Kleinwort Benson Limited, where he became a Director in 1990. He then joined British Biotech plc as Chief Financial Officer and secured the company's IPO on NASDAQ and London in 1992. From 1997 to 2001, he held numerous non-executive Director positions, including at PowderJect Pharmaceuticals plc, Oxford GlycoSciences plc and Advanced Medical Solutions plc. Mr. Noble graduated from the University of Oxford in 1980. Dr. Axel Wieandt is a senior financial services professional with expertise in banking, fintech and finance. Dr Wieandt started his career at Morgan Stanley, and then moved to Deutsche Bank as Head of Corporate Development and subsequently was also appointed Global Head of Corporate Investments. He was appointed CEO of Hypo Real Estate and then at the request of the German Deposit Insurance Fund, subsequently appointed CEO of Valovis Bank AG, where he remained until April 2015. Dr. Wieandt currently advises US and European private equity firms, venture capital funds and real estate companies on their investment and value creation strategies as well as acting as a senior advisor to several fintech and pharma companies. Dr. Wieandt is a visiting faculty member in Finance at Goethe University in Frankfurt and the Kellogg School Graduate School of Management and is a honorary professor at WHU. Mr Wieandt earned a diploma in Business Management and Doctorate from the WHU Otto-Beisheim School of Management and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management. There are no further details required to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13 of the FCA Handbook. [ENDS] Enquiries For more information on Arix, please contact: Arix Bioscience plc Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 7290 1072 charlotte@arixbioscience.com Optimum Strategic Communications Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir +44 (0)20 3922 1906 optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com About Arix Bioscience plc Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD045071 Category Code: BOA TIDM: ARIX LEI Code: 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 94265 EQS News ID: 1170981 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

