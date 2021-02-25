Anzeige
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Desenio Group to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Desenio Group AB's shares (short name DSNO) commences today on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Desenio is the 13th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

Desenio is a fast-growing design and e-commerce business that is market leading
within posters and frames in Europe, delivering to more than 30 countries.
Their business idea is to offer trendy, affordable prints and other wall
decorations alongside inspiration. The company that was founded in 2010,
initially worked to help with sound absorption and acoustics. Now, Desenio has
grown to become a success story within affordable wall art. Desenio is
headquartered in Stockholm. 

"We are happy to welcome new shareholders onboard, as we now begin the next
chapter in our growth saga, however, we are still only at the beginning of our
journey," said Fredrik Palm, CEO of Desenio. "Being a listed company we
continue our mission to help more people around the world make their home more
beautiful with affordable wall art." 

"We are happy to welcome Desenio to our First North Growth Market," said Adam
Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They are a great example of a
Scandinavian company working to make their products affordable and accessible.
They are a success story in their segment and we look forward to follow their
journey as a listed company." 

Desenio has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
