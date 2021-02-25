Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Desenio Group to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Desenio Group AB's shares (short name DSNO) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Desenio is the 13th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Desenio is a fast-growing design and e-commerce business that is market leading within posters and frames in Europe, delivering to more than 30 countries. Their business idea is to offer trendy, affordable prints and other wall decorations alongside inspiration. The company that was founded in 2010, initially worked to help with sound absorption and acoustics. Now, Desenio has grown to become a success story within affordable wall art. Desenio is headquartered in Stockholm. "We are happy to welcome new shareholders onboard, as we now begin the next chapter in our growth saga, however, we are still only at the beginning of our journey," said Fredrik Palm, CEO of Desenio. "Being a listed company we continue our mission to help more people around the world make their home more beautiful with affordable wall art." "We are happy to welcome Desenio to our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They are a great example of a Scandinavian company working to make their products affordable and accessible. They are a success story in their segment and we look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Desenio has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com