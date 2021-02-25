Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is preparing to commence hemp product sales in Colombia, which includes further South American distribution. The Latin American hemp / cannabis market ranks second globally and is valued at approximately US$9.8 billion annually1. However, the lack of clear regulations is slowing the CBD market's development process as some countries require prescription and others ban cross border sales. To simplify Sweet Earth's South American expansion, it has undertaken the following steps:

Established Sweet Earth Colombia S.A.S as its South American import and production hub, in addition to a hub focused on Central America.

Focused on natural hemp product business expansion prior to entering into the South American CBD market.

Submitted two products, Sweet Earth Hemp Hydration Cream and Sweet Earth Hemp Lip Balm to Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute2 ("INVIMA") for import approval.

The Company had previously received positive confirmation from Nulab Laboratorio3 confirming composition and stability of its products, prior to submission to INIVMA. Upon positive confirmation from INVIMA, which Sweet Earth expects to receive soon, the Company will be able to distribute to its South American distribution channels.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website:https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com .

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com .

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com .

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

