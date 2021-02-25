Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size Worth $7.21 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nephrology and urology devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Unhealthy lifestyle and rise in smoking & alcohol consumption along with dietary irregularities are some of the factors resulting in urological and nephrological disorders. This is anticipated to increase the demand for devices to treat these disorders.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product, the others segment dominated the market in 2020 with the share of 28.49%

This growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of urological & nephrological disorders globally and the launch of technologically advanced products by the key players in this segment

However, the Percutaneous Nephrostomy (PCN) catheters segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028 due to the increasing application scope of PCN in various kidney-related medical conditions

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33.20% in 2020 and will retain the leading position throughout the forecast period

The presence of prominent players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high public funding in the healthcare system are some of the factors responsible for the region's growth

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PCN Catheters, Ureteral Catheters, Urinary Stents, Stone Basket, Urology Guidewires, Renal Dilators), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nephrology-urology-devices-market

Increasing cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are expected to boost the market growth. According to the National Kidney Foundation 2019, it is estimated that there are more than 2 million cases of CKD across the globe and this number continues to grow at a rate of 5-7% per year. Moreover, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive market growth.

Numerous non-invasive techniques have been introduced in the market, such as condom catheter, Doppler ultrasound video urodynamic, Intravesical Prostatic Protrusion (IPP), and penile cuff, which helps avoid painful catheterization. Technological advancements play a crucial role in driving market growth. For instance, certain companies introduced antimicrobial catheters to reduce catheter-associated infections and cases of thrombosis. Palindrome HSI heparin-coated & silver ion antimicrobial catheter by Medtronic PLC helps reduce clot formation and microbial colonization on the catheter surface.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nephrology and urology devices market on the basis of product and region:

Nephrology & Urology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Ureteral Catheters



PCN Catheters



Urinary Stents



Stone Basket



Urology Guidewires



Renal Dilators



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Nephrology And Urology Devices Market

Medtronic plc

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Group, Inc.

Hollister , Inc.

, Inc. Nipro Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

B. Braun AG

Teleflex, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Nxstage Medical, Inc.

