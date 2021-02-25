Builds on a shared pedigree of data management, statistics, and programming excellence across all phases of clinical trials

Veristat, a scientific-minded, global clinical research organization (CRO), announced today the expansion of its biometrics capacities and European team by acquiring SQN Clinical, a market-leader in the healthcare arena and one of the largest data-focused specialty contract research companies in Europe. For 25 years, SQN Clinical has successfully supported the needs of global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and animal health partners. SQN Clinical's innovative clinical development capabilities include a full spectrum of trial, data, and project management solutions powered by robust statistical analysis and reporting. The acquisition adds more than 100 professionals, increasing Veristat's European footprint and bolstering one of Veristat's most sought after service areas, solidifying its position as a premier provider of world class biometrics solutions.

"Veristat's growth has been propelled by our ability to offer our customers specialized solutions that accelerate their success," stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer for Veristat. "The acquisition of SQN Clinical demonstrates our global commitment to those services that play a formative role in driving clinical development and commercial success. We have a tremendous opportunity to deliver flexible approaches with local support to tackle even the most complex clinical data challenges- a win for sponsors and patients alike."

The evolving complexities of regulations- in the European region in particular- bring about a unique set of challenges that impact how clinical data is managed and governed. SQN Clinical's high calibre team, coupled with Veristat's robust end-to-end clinical development and regulatory submission capabilities, provide clients with a trusted resource bringing the right people, processes, and technology together to glean the most value from clinical data and move trials successfully forward.

"The joining of our organizations enables Veristat to address the needs of our European and global customers conducting trials in the US, UK and throughout Europe," commented Montse Barceló Riera, M.D., Vice President, Europe for Veristat. "SQN Clinical enhances Veristat's biometrics capabilities across the continent to proactively address the increased demand from sponsors."

SQN Clinical has established a 'customer-first' reputation by providing high-quality, on time, on budget expertise working as an extension of a sponsor's team. "Enriching analytical insight and working as a true partner with our clients to reduce the time and cost burdens of clinical trials and improve their results has always been a foundational goal," stated Karen Grover, Director of SQN Clinical. "We have a shared reputation for scientific excellence and a shared passion for teamwork to support consistent service delivery and the highest quality outcomes."

About SQN Clinical

SQN Clinical is one of the largest specialist biometrics CROs in Europe and is the preferred clinical development partner for many pharmaceutical, biotechnology and animal healthcare companies in the UK, Europe and the rest of world. They have a breadth of experience in many therapeutic areas as well as clinical development phases. Noted for their flexibility, SQN Clinical supports the diverse needs of large and small organizations alike, consistently providing the assurance that advice and services offered will always meet development and regulatory needs. For more information, visit www.synequanon.com.

About Veristat

Veristat, a global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years' experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared over 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last 10 years.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program's challenges, from the simplest to the most complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives. For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005174/en/

Contacts:

Veristat Contact:

Lauren Brennan, Director of Marketing

Media@veristat.com or +1 508-306-6281