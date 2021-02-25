Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: METSÄ BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 25, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 162455) METSÄ BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 84,976 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Metsä Board Oyj as of February 26, 2021. Identifiers of Metsä Board Oyj's share: Trading code:METSA ISIN code: FI0009000640 Orderbook id: 24306 Number of shares: 32,802,175 Trading code: METSB ISIN code: FI0009000665 Orderbook id: 24307 Number of shares: 322,710,571 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260