WKN: 876917 ISIN: FI0009000665 Ticker-Symbol: MSRB 
23.02.21
16:25 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: METSÄ BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 25, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 162455)

METSÄ BOARD OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 84,976 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with
the old B-shares of Metsä Board Oyj as of February 26, 2021. 

Identifiers of Metsä Board Oyj's share:

Trading code:METSA
ISIN code: FI0009000640
Orderbook id: 24306
Number of shares: 32,802,175

Trading code: METSB
ISIN code: FI0009000665
Orderbook id: 24307
Number of shares: 322,710,571

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
