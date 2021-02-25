Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2021 | 11:05
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Nasdaq Congratulates Lords LB Baltic Fund IV on Terseta Bond Listing on First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 25, - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that a bond issue of Terseta UAB, a company owned by investment
management company Lords LB Asset Management's real estate fund Lords LB Baltic
Fund IV, was admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market
by Nasdaq Vilnius on February 25. 

The size of the Terseta bond issue is EUR 8 million. The nominal value of one
bond is EUR 100. With a maturity of 18 months, the securities pay interest
every 6 months at an annual rate of 6%. Their redemption date is June 10, 2022. 

 "We congratulate Lords LB Asset Management on the listing of bonds issued by
Terseta, a portfolio company of its real estate investment fund Lords LB Baltic
Fund IV on the Baltic First North securities market," says Saulius Malinauskas,
the president of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. "We are glad to see yet
another Lithuanian company make use of the opportunities of the public
securities market to realize its business objectives. We wish the company
success in the capital market and look forward to successfully working together
with them in the future." 

"Investors' big interest in an issue of bonds of a company owned by Lords LB
Baltic Fund IV confirms that investments into the real estate market is an
excellent alternative for the investors seeking to diversify their investment
portfolios. We also hope, that the listing of these bonds will promote greater
liquidity on the exchange," says Rytis Zaloga, Lords LB Baltic Fund IV fund
manager. 

About Lords LB Asset Management

Lords LB Asset Management is a premier provider of investment management
services to institutional clients and high net worth individuals. Established
in 2008, Lords LB Asset Management focuses on real estate and private equity
investment strategies. The company currently manages 15 funds: 12 real estate
funds, 2 private capital funds and 1 energy and infrastructure fund. The total
value of assets managed by the funds reached EUR 648,9 million at the end of
December 2020. 

Lords LB Asset Management is a licensed fund management company supervised by
the Bank of Lithuania. The Management Company and all of its funds are audited
by KPMG, SEB and Swedbank provide depository services. 

About First North

Nasdaq First North market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an interesting stage of their growth. First North is an
alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the
main market. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq,or www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga
and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more,
visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Media Relations Contact:
Daiva Tauckelaite
+ 370 62055127
daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
