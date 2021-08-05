Nasdaq Welcomes KPMG Baltics AS as Pan-Baltic Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 5, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that KPMG Baltics AS has been granted the status of a pan-Baltic Certified Adviser on the First North market as of August 5, 2021 by Nasdaq Riga. The status of pan-Baltic Certified Advisers permits KPMG Balticsto provide services to Nasdaq Baltic First North companies across all three Baltic countries. The role of a Certified Adviser is to guide companies through the application process and ensure they meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. KPMG is one of the leading professional services firms, which provides audit, tax, legal and advisory services. KPMG operates in 146 countries and has 227,000 employees worldwide. "It's great to see that interest in the First North market has increased both among companies aiming to become publicly traded and also among advisers," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges. "KPMG Baltics makes a great addition to the family of Nasdaq pan-Baltic Certified Advisers. We wish them success in supporting Baltic companies looking to raise growth capital on First North." "Working with companies on a daily basis and helping them to attract funding for faster development, we see that companies' interest in raising capital through financial instruments, such as shares and bonds, is becoming more and more relevant. Obtaining the status of First North Certified Advisers will allow us to provide a full range of support to companies on all such matters not only in Latvia, but also in Lithuania and Estonia," says KPMG Baltics Partner Evija Šturca. The Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the regulated market. Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The complete list of First North Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com