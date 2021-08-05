Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021
05.08.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Welcomes KPMG Baltics AS as Pan-Baltic Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 5, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that KPMG Baltics AS has been granted the status of a pan-Baltic
Certified Adviser on the First North market as of August 5, 2021 by Nasdaq
Riga. 

The status of pan-Baltic Certified Advisers permits KPMG Balticsto provide
services to Nasdaq Baltic First North companies across all three Baltic
countries. The role of a Certified Adviser is to guide companies through the
application process and ensure they meet First North rules and requirements on
a continuous basis. 

KPMG is one of the leading professional services firms, which provides audit,
tax, legal and advisory services. KPMG operates in 146 countries and has
227,000 employees worldwide. 

"It's great to see that interest in the First North market has increased both
among companies aiming to become publicly traded and also among advisers," says
Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic
Exchanges. "KPMG Baltics makes a great addition to the family of Nasdaq
pan-Baltic Certified Advisers. We wish them success in supporting Baltic
companies looking to raise growth capital on First North." 

"Working with companies on a daily basis and helping them to attract funding
for faster development, we see that companies' interest in raising capital
through financial instruments, such as shares and bonds, is becoming more and
more relevant. Obtaining the status of First North Certified Advisers will
allow us to provide a full range of support to companies on all such matters
not only in Latvia, but also in Lithuania and Estonia," says KPMG Baltics
Partner Evija Šturca. 

The Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. First North is an
alternative market and is often seen as a first step towards trading on the
regulated market. 

Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business
consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The
complete list of First North Certified Advisers is available on the stock
exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 





Media Relations Contact:
Dace Bulte       
+371 67 212 431     
dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
