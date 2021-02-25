H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over €35 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its European WhiteHorse Direct Lending team with the addition of Ignacio Blasco as a Managing Director. Ignacio will be based in H.I.G.'s Madrid office.

Ignacio has over 28 years of experience in leveraged finance and direct lending, covering a wide range of sectors and investment strategies. Prior to joining H.I.G., he was a Managing Director at Houlihan Lokey in Madrid. Prior to that, he was a Managing Partner of Montalban Debt Funds, after a long and successful career at Société Générale in Madrid and London.

Commenting on the hire, Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ignacio to the firm. He brings a wealth of knowledge and connections within the Spanish private equity and advisory communities that will prove invaluable to the team as we continue growing our European direct lending activities."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over €35 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €27 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005439/en/

Contacts:

Pascal Meysson

Managing Director

pmeysson@higcapital.com