The central European country had its best year in terms of new PV deployment in 2020 with around 1,010 MW of installed capacity. Its cumulative solar capacity surpassed 6 GW at the end of December.From pv magazine France Belgium crossed for the first time the 1 GW threshold in terms of new PV deployment last year, according to new figures released by the Belgian trade body Promotion des Energies Renouvelables (APERe). In 2020, PV systems with a combined capacity of 1,010 MW were installed in the country, of which 800 MW in the Dutch-speaking macro-region of Flanders, 150 MW in the French-speaking ...

