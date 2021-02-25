Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889539 ISIN: LU0075646355 Ticker-Symbol: SOC 
Tradegate
25.02.21
09:05 Uhr
8,830 Euro
+0,170
+1,96 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX Total Return Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0229,07213:11
9,0269,06813:11
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2021 | 11:41
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Subsea 7 (33/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Subsea 7 S.A.
(Subsea 7) published on February 25, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The board of Directors of Subsea 7 has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for April 14, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK
2.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 29, 2021. Provided that the AGM
approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Subsea
7 (SUBC, SUBCN). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842740
SUBSEA 7-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.