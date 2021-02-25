NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Subsea 7 (33/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Subsea 7 S.A. (Subsea 7) published on February 25, 2021 and may be subject to change. The board of Directors of Subsea 7 has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 14, 2021, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 2.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 29, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Subsea 7 (SUBC, SUBCN). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842740