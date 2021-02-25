London Hub Adds to Existing Presence in Germany

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management solutions, today announced the company's expansion in Europe with the opening of a London office. The London team will build upon the company's growing European customer and partner base and its Engineering operation in Germany.

"As a company that began in Hamburg, Germany to meet the log management needs of IT Ops and Cybersecurity teams as well as application developers, over 40% of Graylog users are based in Europe. Opening Graylog London (virtually to start) is a natural next step in the growth and evolution of our company," said Andy Grolnick, CEO of Graylog.

The opening of Graylog London coincides with the company's participation in The Future of Cyber Security Virtual Conference, hosted by the UK-based Cyber News Group. The conference will examine today's cybersecurity trends and threats across Europe as well as those of the future. As part of the conference, Graylog's CEO will discuss the need for organizations to build a dedicated Threat Hunting Team for a proactive approach to counter sophisticated attacks on Tuesday, March 9th

Graylog has appointed Taylor Rhoades as the UK Country Manager. "London is the perfect fit for Graylog's office as it is an innovative hub with a diverse workforce," says Rhoades. "It is an exciting time for us at Graylog and I look forward to continuing to build upon and support our strong European customer base with a focus on expanding our Partner Ecosystem of VARs, MSSPs, and consultants."

To learn how Graylog London can support your log management needs in Europe, contact Taylor at taylor@graylog.com.

ABOUT GRAYLOG

Deployed in more than 50,000 installations worldwide, Graylog is a leading centralized log management solution built to open standards for capturing, storing, and enabling real-time analysis of terabytes of machine data. Graylog delivers a better user experience by making analysis ridiculously fast and efficient using a more cost-effective and flexible architecture. Thousands of IT professionals rely on Graylog's scalability, comprehensive access to complete data, and exceptional user experience to solve security, compliance, operational, and DevOps issues every day. Purpose-built for modern log analytics, Graylog removes complexity from data exploration, compliance audits, and threat hunting so users can quickly and easily find meaning in data and act faster. For more information, visit https://graylog.org.

