Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC iDrink Announces Cooperation with Midas Touch Technology to Launch GoldTrade and IndexTrade, the Latest Online Investment Trading & E-commerce Platforms based on AI and Blockchain Technology to Participate in

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) with its investment partner iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan ("iDrink") and its latest partner, Midas Touch Technology Ltd. a company based in London, have entered into the global bullion and index trading business through game and exchange hedge models. SUIC iDrink-Midas Touch group leads a power team composed of a group of award-winning market leaders with more than twenty years of practical experience in the field of fintech and payments industry, information technology and communication industry in actual market operations.

SUIC iDrink has developed an advanced AI trading system and applied Blockchain technology to develop safe and efficient working platform. The Big Data computation model allows seamless international transactions, emphasizing data security and privacy, making this BT-based smart app more resilient against attacks and glitches. SUIC iDrink has designed a simple and easy-to-understand trading model with lower capitalization threshold requirements, and through its unique social networking and in-depth marketing features, the international gold, index and Bitcoin trading market is no longer out of reach. iDrink is the world's latest online trading platform that uses digital currency to trade bullion, stock index and bitcoin index. Anyone, anywhere can share the benefits and convenience of iDrink global gold trading app. To learn more, please visit http://www.midas-touch.io

"Gold was one of the best performing major assets of 2020 driven by a combination of high risk, low interest rates and positive price momentum - especially during late spring and summer," World Gold Council reports. By early August, the LBMA Gold Price PM reached a historical high of US$2,067.15/oz. and finishing the year at US$1,887.60/oz." www.gold.org.

About iDrink Technology Co. Ltd.

iDrink. iDrink Technology Co. Ltd., Taiwan designs the iDrink Smart Vending Machine, utilizing cloud platform services that consolidate consumption data from beverage manufacturers and consumers alike, and uploading the data to its blockchain- enabled iDrink Smart Vending Machine. The firm also adopts other AI and Big Data technology to facilitate the gold trading hedge strategies. To learn more, please visit www.idrink.com.tw

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

