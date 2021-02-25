YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Corp and Render USA Sign Editor Agreements with Popular YouTuber, CodeMiko

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Render USA, a subsidiary of YDX Innovations, has successfully entered into a services contract with popular YouTube streamer, CodeMiko.

CodeMiko, a popular virtual streamer (vtouber), released her first Twitch stream on March 20th, 2020. Since then, she has seen a huge rise in popularity, amassing a following of 475,000 followers on Twitch, and 123,000 followers on Twitter. Her YouTube, which has 121,000 subscribers, hosts interviews with major celebrities such as rapper T-Pain, and major influencers such as Asmongold, Greekgodx and AustinShow. She also hosts a variety of other content, including gaming and hangout streams.

The contract, which was executed on February 23rd, commissions Render USA 3 videos a week, totaling 12 a month, and will extend indefinitely.

"Bringing a content creator of this stature to the Render family is a huge win for both parties. CodeMiko is taking the industry to a whole new level with innovation and creativeness. This is a perfect match for Render as a company that's always full throttle when it comes to being at the forefront in state-of-the-art technology trends," says Santiago Mansur, Sales Manager of YDX

Render, a video editing company founded in 2018, works with streamers and professional esports organizations worldwide. Render employs over 20 editors and has accumulated over 1bn (one billion) views. Render's services include video editing, graphic design, content management, SEO, and more. Render also has exclusive programs to ensure client success and are working on developing more.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

