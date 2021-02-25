Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Four Action-Packed Bouts Added To YoungGuns 1 on March 27 in Shawnee, OK

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Four action-packed bouts have been added to the Xtreme Fighting Championships' "YoungGuns 1" on March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK.

After making his XFC debut in November, Las Vegas' own Enzo Perez makes his highly anticipated return to the Hexagon to battle Oklahoma's Tony Clanton at 135 pounds. Kris "The Problem" Vereen (3-0, all finishes) & Rico Cato (3-3, all finishes) make their Hexagon debuts in a battle of powerful Oklahoma welterweights.

One of Oklahoma's best amateur contenders, Jared Ray, tries to improve to 6-0 versus his toughest challenge yet, Chicago's Datrelle Kozeluh (7-2-2) at 130 pounds. Undefeated Oklahoma fighter Jared Brown takes aim at his next target, Michigan's Jesse Robertson, when they lock horns at 145 pounds.

XFC President Myron Molotky on today's news: "We're extremely excited to give more than 30 of the sport's hungriest and most exciting young fighters an opportunity to shine on the international stage at YoungGuns 1. This is a tremendous opportunity for fighters to introduce themselves to the XFC's global audience, and we know these fighters are going to bring it in the Hexagon."

YoungGuns 1 takes place March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK as a part of the inaugural XFC Experience Week. YoungGuns 1 will be headlined by a middleweight battle between Oklahoma standouts Braden Smith (10-4) and Franklin Patterson (6-5), and Michigan's Austin Bashi (1-0) returns to the Hexagon against California's Mason Iacobellis (1-0) in the Co-Main Event. Oklahoma's Kristina "Warhorse" Williams makes her highly anticipated Hexagon debut against Helen Lucero.

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR.

