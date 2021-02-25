AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Retains North Equities Corp

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), a company focused on acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that it has engaged Toronto-based marketing firm North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") that specializes in various social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor engagement and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

In addition to press releases, the Company will be posting important information and updates through videos on the official Company YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the Company will issue 80,645 common shares at a deemed price of $1.24 per share to North Equities, for a 6-month engagement ending 15/08/21. These shares are subject to a statutory hold period ending 24/06/21.

Jason Coles, CEO at North Equites expressed his confidence in North Equities' ability to create value for AIML stakeholders: "We are very excited to be able to enhance AIML exposure during this significant period in the Company's life cycle. Through our marketing capabilities on social media platforms, we intend to widen the communication outreach while providing up to date information about the Company to a bigger audience."

About North Equities:

The North Equities team has more than 100 team-years of equity experience and has helped more than 200 companies acquire more than 120k+ investors combined. With the perfect combination of expertise, tactics, and a track record in fundraising and marketing, North Equities has created the next evolution of investor engagement and marketing.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc .:

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". AI/ML's first acquisition was 70% ownership of Health Gauge.

About Health Gauge:

Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and proprietary cloud computing software, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data, resulting in better recovery outcomes and healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better health choices.

