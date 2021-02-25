Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 25
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 24-February-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|624.89p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|625.54p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|618.98p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|619.63p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
