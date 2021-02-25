European Assets Trust (EAT) seeks to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a concentrated but diverse portfolio of small and medium-sized European companies. The trust has adopted a high distribution policy that pays a dividend of 6% of NAV as at the end of the preceding financial year. Managers Sam Cosh and Lucy Morris used the Q120 market sell-off to improve the quality of the portfolio and these changes are having a favourable impact on EAT's performance. In the six months to end-January 2021, EAT made positive absolute gains, returning 23.7% in NAV terms, and outperformed the benchmark, which returned 22.2%. The trust has consistently outperformed the UK market over the past 10 years.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...