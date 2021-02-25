RiceBran Technologies Retains FNK IR to Lead Enhanced Investor Relations Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that it has appointed FNK IR as its investor relations advisor.

Based in New York, FNK IR is a boutique consultancy that helps smaller public companies maximize stakeholder value through highly strategic and tailored investor relations programs. FNK IR will work closely with RiceBran to develop and execute a comprehensive and proactive capital markets strategy with a full suite of investor relations services.

"Partnering with FNK IR is one of critical moves we are making as part of our turnaround plan," said RiceBran Executive Chairman Peter Bradley. "The firm has a proven track record helping companies in transition with repositioning and shareholder engagement. We are excited to have FNK IR at our side as we continue to strengthen our company and fulfill our mission to deliver strong returns for all of our stakeholders."

Rob Fink, Managing Partner of FNK IR, said, "We believe an enhanced IR program is one of the key ingredients to gaining proper credit in the capital markets for successfully executing a strategic turnaround plan. We look forward to working with Peter and CFO Todd Mitchell to leverage FNK IR's domain expertise and deep institutional relationships in the small-cap space to build greater appreciation and awareness for RiceBran's compelling value proposition as a specialty ingredients company."

Rob Fink and Matt Chesler, Partner at FNK IR, will be advising the Company in all facets of investor relations.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

ribt@fnkir.com

646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631837/RiceBran-Technologies-Retains-FNK-IR-to-Lead-Enhanced-Investor-Relations-Program