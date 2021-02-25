AI-based knowledge management for the digital workplace

Mindbreeze and Austinat Haarhaus are teaming up to take on intelligent information provision. The communications technology specialist helps customers streamline their digital workplaces and optimize workflows.

"Understanding information is crucially important today especially when the goal is to optimize and transform business processes. Partnering with Mindbreeze generates new opportunities for our customers, since Mindbreeze InSpire offers them a new and deeper view of their enterprise data," explains Mike Auer, Managing Director of Austinat Haarhaus.

Mindbreeze InSpire delivers business-relevant data speedily and seamlessly. The insight engine merges traditional search technologies with cutting-edge technological advances from the field of artificial intelligence. The system analyzes and interprets enterprise data from connected data sources, delivering actionable insights and concrete answers to questions. More than 2,000 of the world's largest companies are already leveraging this AI-powered insight engine to pinpoint relevant information in the right context and understand correlations quickly.

"Recent months have illustrated how having access to essential data can be a real competitive differentiator," notes Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "Our new partner Austinat Haarhaus specializes in efficient corporate communications solutions. Now this service offering is augmented with Mindbreeze InSpire. We're looking forward to the projects we'll be working on together."

About Austinat Haarhaus

Austinat Haarhaus GmbH is an owner-managed company that has provided ICT services for 30 years. The company offers high-quality conventional telecommunications and telephone system design solutions, along with a wide range of other services. Austinat Haarhaus GmbH is also a certified provider in the field of security technology. This includes intercom and control systems, as well as video and radio technology. Austinat Haarhaus offers long-standing expertise as a leading partner for network operators in the area of telecommunication solutions and hardware manufacturers. In recent years, Austinat Haarhaus GmbH has responded to its customers' growing demand for digitalization by establishing a dedicated in-house IoT and programming department. A modern on-site workshop, highly qualified technicians, and a competent in-house service team round off the 360-degree support Austinat Haarhaus provides to its customers.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze's global network of partners enables the company to serve customers anywhere in the world across all time zones.

You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

