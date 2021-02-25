Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Dow Jones News
25.02.2021 | 13:19
92 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
25-Feb-2021 / 11:47 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
 
 
DATE: February 24, 2021 
 
 
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosure dated 21/01/2021 
 
On its meeting held on January 14, 2021, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office to take the necessary 
actions, subject to market conditions, to arrange and sign the agreements and all other documents related to the bond 
or other borrowing instruments issuance transactions up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any 
other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined 
at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances 
without public offering, including the selling and registration of the bond or other borrowing instruments to foreign 
stock exchanges. The relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated and as a result of the 
application made to the Capital Markets Board on January 18, 2021, it was announced in the weekly bulletin of the 
Capital Markets Board ("CMB") numbered 2021/9 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB. 
 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  94331 
EQS News ID:   1171155 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 06:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
