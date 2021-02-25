Memex Inc. Reports Q1-2021 Results

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Memex Inc. ("Memex" or the "Company") (TSXV:OEE), a leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) manufacturing productivity software, today released financial and operational highlights for its first quarter 2021 ending December 30, 2020. All results are reported in Canadian dollars. A complete set of its December 30, 2020 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com.

Summary financial highlights for the three-months ended December 30, 2020:

Memex reported revenue of $570 thousand for the three-month period versus $544 thousand in the year-ago quarter (a 5% increase) and a 14% increase over the prior quarter ending September 30, 2020;

Bookings i for the three-month period totalled $478 thousand versus $727 thousand in the year ago period, a 34% decrease;

for the three-month period totalled $478 thousand versus $727 thousand in the year ago period, a 34% decrease; Finished the quarter with $1.14 million in project backlog ii , $113 thousand less than September 30, 2020;

, $113 thousand less than September 30, 2020; Gross margin was 76.8% for the period compared to 61.0% for the year-ago period;

Cash utilized from operations (before changes in non-cash items) of $85 thousand was a $341 thousand improvement from the $426 thousand consumed from operations in the same period a year ago;

from operations (before changes in non-cash items) of $85 thousand was a $341 thousand improvement from the $426 thousand consumed from operations in the same period a year ago; Income from operations for the period of $3 thousand was a $96 thousand improvement from the same period a year ago, and the second consecutive quarter of profit from operations;

Net and comprehensive loss for the period of $130 thousand ($0.001 per share) was a $370 thousand improvement from the $500 thousand ($0.004 per share) net and comprehensive loss for the same period a year ago; and

$399 thousand working capital deficit and $500 thousand in cash on hand at December 31, 2020, compared to $267 thousand working capital deficit and $549 thousand in cash at September 30, 2020.

Management commentary:

"Although interest remains strong, many of the prospects in our pipeline continue to balance their operational needs and issues due to COVID with their ability to embrace the transformational requirements of MERLIN," said Memex CEO David McPhail. "Several prospects have limited operations at the moment, and many have only given essential staff access to their facilities, delaying some of Memex's demonstrations and installations for the moment. All in all, though, we have continued to deliver on our current backlog, giving us the ability to get back to more consistent operations."

Selected financial information:

For the Three-months periods ended December 31 (Canadian dollars - in thousands except per share and margin%) 2020 2019 Change Revenue 570 544 + 5 % Bookingsi 478 727 - 34 % Gross margin % 76.8 61.0 + 26 % Operating expenses 532 782 - 32 % Cash utilized in ops activities1 85 426 - 80 % Net and comprehensive loss for the period 130 500 - 74 % Basic and diluted loss per share - period (0.001 ) (0.004 ) + 80 %

Before changes in non-cash working capital balances.

As at (Canadian dollars - in thousands except WC ratio) December

31, 2020 September

30, 2020 Cash on hand 500 549 Current assets 1,089 1,140 Total assets 1,613 1,692 Current liabilities 1,488 1,407 Working capital surplus (deficit)* (399 ) (267 ) Working capital ratio** 0.73 to 1 0.81 to 1 Backlogii 1,139 1,252

* Working Capital = current assets - current liabilities

** Working Capital ratio = current assets / current liabilities

About Memex Inc.:

Established in 1992, Memex grew to be an industry leader in Industry Internet of Things (IIoT) through the development of MERLIN Tempus, an award-winning platform that delivers real-time, tangible increases in manufacturing productivity. Memex is on the leading edge of industry trends in computing power, machine connectivity, industry standards, advanced software technology, and manufacturing domain expertise.

Our persistent pursuit of innovative IIoT solutions led to a comprehensive understanding of the challenge's manufacturers face. We made it our mission to, "successfully transform factories of today into factories of the future." As the global leader in Machine to Machine (M2M) connectivity solutions, our hardware and software products create unparalleled visibility at all levels, from "Shop-Floor-to-Top-Floor."

The MERLIN Tempus Suite provides effective quantification and management of Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) by revealing hidden capacity using real-time objective data. Further, it offers sustainable benefits that enable world-class OEE such as reducing costs, incorporating strategies for continuous LEAN improvement, and boosting bottom-line financial performance. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com

