New Bookmakers - Best New Bookies UK 2021, Latest Report By ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk went live in January this year to provide detailed information about the best newly launched UK bookmakers providing sports betting websites for 2021. Being a trustworthy source, we go through all the UK online betting websites and select the most reliable and best bookies based on several criterias.



The Best 15 New Bookmakers in the UK gathered by ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk for Odds, Events, Features & Promotions for New & Existing UK Customers:



1. Virgin Bet - Newest UK Bookmaker



More about Virgin Bet online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The Virgin Bet Website



2. Casumo - Great New UK Bookie



More about Casumo online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The Casumo Website



3. Space Sports - Newcomer Bookie

More about Space Sports online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The Space Sports Website

4. Star Sports - Premium Bookmakers



More about Star Sports online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The Star Sports Website

5. HollywoodBets - Top UK Bookie

More about HollywoodBets online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The HollywoodBets Website



6. 10Bet - Global Bookmaker

More about 10Bet online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The 10Bet Website



7. TonyBet - Good Online New Bookmaker

More about TonyBet online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The TonyBet Website



8. MansionBet - Top UK Bookie

More about MansionBet online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The MansionBet Website



9. FanTeam - Featured New Bookie

More about FanTeam online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The FanTeam Website



10. Gamebookers - Superb New Bookmakers

More about Gamebookers online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The Gamebookers Website



11. STS - Excellent New Bookmaker

More about STS online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The STS Website



12. VBET - UK Bookie Popular Choice

More about VBET online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The VBET Website



13. SPREADEX - Outstanding Bookmaker

More about SPREADEX online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The SPREADEX Website



14. NETBET - Brilliant Online Bookies

More about NETBET online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The NETBET Website



15. QuinnBet - Very Good Bookmakers

More about QuinnBet online bookmakers can be found at their website.

Visit The QuinnBet Website





Check out more new UK online bookmakers and keep in the loop over at ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk for the latest sports betting updates.

Best new 15 bookmakers 2021 are ranked by promotions, reviews and safety verified by the recently launched UK sports betting and bookmaker aggregator ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk.



There are many considerations and reservations in people related to online bookmakers in the UK. To clarify everything, ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk have selected the 15 most trusted and reliable UK sports betting companies out of many unheard of and potentially risky websites offering online betting right now to UK customers. These illegal and unlicensed websites claiming to be of any use simply misguide people by offering black market and prohibited services where your money is at great risk. The ApprovedBookmakers team have expertly hand picked the best new bookies for users located in the UK.



We only keep on this list bookies fully licensed by the UKGC, where the betting websites are safe for UK gamblers to enjoy.



• Estimated Number Of Customers For Some Of The New Bookmakers On This Overview Based On Google Search Query Data.



Virgin Bet - 175,000 UK Customers

Casumo - 600,000 UK Customers

Space Sports - 40,000 UK Customers

Star Sports - 110,000 UK Customers

MansionBet - 250,000 UK Customers



ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk provides detailed information about the best new bookies licensed and regulated in the UK for 2021. Being a trustworthy source, we go through all the online bookmaker sites and select the most reliable and best websites based on several criterias like user reviews and betting games and software, online ratings, bonuses, etc. many blogs and posts are available for people who want to research an online bookies, so that they could make a the right choice before committing to opening a new bookmakers account.



These 15 best sports bookmakers sites available in the UK as selected by ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk are fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission .

With fair terms and conditions around sign up bonus promotions that can be enjoyed by users looking to try their luck at betting at an online UK bookmaker.

About ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk

ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk is the best source to collect information regarding the top websites for information about new online bookies in the United Kingdom. It aims to provide a review on each of these sites without being partial to any of them. It focuses on providing the most appropriate advice to the readers and a way to enjoy everyday life and be in with a chance to win some money. All the websites included here are fully legal and have proved to be trusted and worthy because of the offering they provide. Honesty and transparency are the key components that drive ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk to the right path and thus get recognized and valued by many. A commission is indeed given on each sign up through us, but people can be sure and confirmed about the opinions provided here. Only fully licensed and regulated UK bookmakers are shown on this page and you should please gamble responsibly and note you must be of 18+ to gamble online. To learn more, kindly visit ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk.

Related Links https://ApprovedBookmakers.co.uk

Contact

Nathan Wood

PR & Media Executive

+44 117 318 4998