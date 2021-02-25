Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Announces Spotify Playlists from their new Curation Arm, Notes Worthy Music

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ("Intercept") a marketing and distribution SaaS company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR) today launched a new playlist curation arm, Notes Worthy Music, that will create Spotify playlists in the top music genres. These playlists will feature the most popular titles within each genre, with the unique benefit of fresh sounds by Intercept Music artists appropriate to the genre.

The newly launched playlists are Today's Top Country, Today's Top Pop, Today's Top Rock, Today's Top Hip-Hop, Today's Top Electronic, Laidback Country, World Rhythms, and Built with Metal. They can be enjoyed now at NotesWorthymusic.com. In the coming months Notes Worthy Music will launch playlists in additional genres to fulfill Intercept Music's mission to elevate the visibility and reach of indie artists worldwide.

"Playlists are the overwhelming way that music fans discover new songs and artists," noted Tod Turner, Intercept Music President. "We are launching Notes Worth Music to feature the artists and genres that fans know and love; these playlists will surface an occasional Intercept Music artist that we believe fans will also love."

Turner added that the decision to feature a particular Intercept Music artist in a genre will be driven by data from Intercept Music's reporting engine and by Intercept's bank of music pros with more than 100 Grammys of experience. The playlists will be re-curated continuously, especially to account for trending songs and input from listeners and the artists themselves.

Note Worthy Music's Spotify playlists are but one aspect of Intercept Music's objective of raising awareness of its music artists; the company continues to integrate music distribution, social media, ad dollars, merchandising, playlist promotion, PR, and more to secure opportunities for its artists to expand their fanbases.

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit www.interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, press@interceptmusic.com, or (424) 835-0833.

Investor Relations

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

