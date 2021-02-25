Energy Recovery Partners with DuPont Water Solutions to Deliver Advanced Industrial Wastewater Treatment Technology

Webinar Announced to Discuss Cutting-Edge Approach for Minimal Liquid Discharge Systems

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced a partnership with DuPont Water Solutions ("DuPont"), a global leader in purification and specialty-separation technologies, to offer advanced solutions improving the efficiency of many industrial wastewater treatment systems.

The companies will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the benefits of pairing Energy Recovery Ultra PX energy recovery devices ("ERD") with DuPont membranes in industrial wastewater treatment systems.

The webinar, titled "FilmTec Fortilife membranes matched with Energy Recovery Ultra PX provide breakthrough in Minimal Liquid Discharge affordability," will feature presentations from Energy Recovery and DuPont experts, who will provide an overview of how their technologies will provide a solution to technical challenges associated with Minimal Liquid Discharge ("MLD") Ultra High-Pressure Reverse Osmosis ("UHPRO") operations, generating significant energy and cost savings.

Presenters will include Eric Kadaj, Senior Director, Business and Applications Development, from Energy Recovery, and Tina Arrowood, Principal Research Scientist, from DuPont Water Solutions.

"This collaboration with DuPont demonstrates the incredible capabilities of our Ultra PX ERD. We believe that our new technology has the potential to transform UHPRO industrial wastewater treatment in the same way our PX® Pressure Exchanger® ERD transformed seawater reverse osmosis desalination," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water. "Together with DuPont's leading membrane technologies, our Ultra PX can enable industrial wastewater treatment facilities to maintain high performance and reliability while reducing waste, energy use, and cost."

DuPont's FilmTec Fortilife product family is designed for facilities that would benefit from durable, robust membranes and a reliable, industry-leading nanofiltration and reverse osmosis water treatment that is effective and easy to clean.

"Our FilmTec Fortilife offerings are focused on meeting facilities' unique industrial water treatment challenges," said Verónica Garcia Molina, Global Marketing Manager of DuPont Water Solutions. "Alongside Energy Recovery's Ultra PX, we are confident we are bringing a high-value and efficient solution for industrial wastewater treatment to the market."

Webinar

To register for the webinar, please visit http://spr.ly/6000HYySg.

A recording of the webinar will be made available following the event on Energy Recovery's website at http://www.energyrecovery.com/media-center/news-events/ and on DuPont's website at https://www.dupont.com/water/resources/webinars.html.

Energy Recovery Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the Company's belief that the Ultra PX has the potential to transform UHPRO in the same way the Company's PX Pressure Exchanger ERD transformed seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and the Company's belief that together with DuPont's leading membrane technologies, the Company's Ultra PX can enable industrial wastewater treatment facilities to maintain high performance and reliability while reducing waste, energy use and cost. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates, or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. Potential risks and uncertainties and any other factors that may have been discussed herein regarding the risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, and the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as other reports filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Because such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the predictions in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

About Energy Recovery

For more than 20 years, Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has created technologies that solve complex challenges in industrial fluid-flow markets. We design and manufacture solutions that reduce waste, improve operational efficiencies, and lower the production costs of clean water and oil and gas. What began as a game-changing invention for water desalination has grown into a global business delivering solutions that enable more affordable access to these critical resources. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research, and development facilities across California and Texas. In addition, our worldwide sales and technical service organization provides on-site support for our line of water solutions. For more information, please visit www.energyrecovery.com.

About DuPont Water Solutions

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

Energy Recovery Contact

Investor Relations

ir@energyrecovery.com

+1 (281) 962-8105

Press Inquiries

pr@energyrecovery.com

+1 (510) 219-8462

DuPont Contact

Laura Gallindo

laura.gallindo@dupont.com

+1 (989) 259-5081

SOURCE: Energy Recovery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631845/Energy-Recovery-Partners-with-DuPont-Water-Solutions-to-Deliver-Advanced-Industrial-Wastewater-Treatment-Technology