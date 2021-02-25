

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) announced a new two- to three-year outlook for certain business metrics. Global net unit growth is projected in a range of 6% - 8%. Global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, is expected to be in a range of 6% - 10%.



Fourth quarter EPS, as adjusted, was $3.46, up 10.5% over the prior year quarter. Total revenues increased to $1.36 billion from $1.15 billion, prior year. Global retail sales increased 21.7% in the fourth quarter, or 20.9% excluding the positive impact of foreign currency. Global retail sales rose 12.0%, excluding the positive impact of foreign currency and the impact of the 53rd week.



On February 24, the company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per common share payable on March 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. This represents an increase of 20.5% over the previous quarterly dividend amount.



The company's Board authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the company's common stock. This repurchase program replaces the remaining availability of approximately $76.6 million under the previously approved $1.0 billion share repurchase program.



