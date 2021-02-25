Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
GlobeNewswire
25.02.2021 | 14:17
Terseta: Notice of the intention to increase the authorized capital of "Terseta" UAB

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-02-25 14:10 CET --
Notice is hereby given that the sole shareholder of "Terseta" UAB, legal entity
code 303556959, with a registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius
(hereinafter - Company) - closed-end real estate investment fund for informed
investors "Lords LB Baltic Fund IV" (hereinafter - Shareholder) intends to
increase the authorized capital of the Company in order to comply with the
requirements of the Joint Stock companies law of Republic of Lithuania,
ensuring the positive equity of the Company. According to preliminary,
unaudited data, equity of the Company was negative on the 31st of December,
2020, equal to: -139'548 (minus one hundred thirty nine thousand five hundred
forty eight euros) EUR. The action to increase the authorized capital of the
Company is planned to be completed till 31st of March, 2021. 

Planned:

1. To increase the authorized capital of the Company from 2'500 (two thousand
five hundred euros) EUR till 1'002'500 (one million two thousand five hundred
euros) EUR by issuing 1'000'000 (one million) ordinary registered shares of the
Company, with a nominal value of 1 (one euro) EUR each (hereinafter - New
Shares) 

2. After the issuance of the New Shares, the authorized capital of the Company
will be divided into 1'002'500 (one million two thousand five hundred) ordinary
registered shares, with a nominal value of 1 (one euro) EUR each. 

3. The total issue price of all New Shares planned by the Company is equal to
1'000'000 (one million euros) EUR. The issue price of each planned New Share is
equal to 1 (one euro) EUR. 

4. All the New Shares intended to be issued by the Company will be acquired by
the Shareholder, the New Shares would be paid in the following order: 

By redeeming part of the bonds, according to the 7th of December, 2020 Bond
subscription agreement No. OBL-TER-20201207. 978'023 (nine hundred seventy
eight thousand twenty three units) units of bonds of 1 (EUR) would be redeemed,
together with accrued interest 21'977  (twenty one thousand nine hundred
seventy seven euros) EUR - a total of 1'000'000 (one million euros). 

5. All other terms and conditions of subscription and payment for the New
Shares will be defined in a separate Subscription Agreement for the New Shares
concluded between the Company and the Shareholder. 

6. After signing of the Subscription Agreement for the New Shares, the new
wording of the Company's Articles of Association will be approved, replacing
clause 3.1 of the current Articles of Association, according to the following
wording: 

"3.1 The authorized capital of the Company equals  1 002 500 (one million two
thousand five hundred) euros. The authorized capital is divided into 1 002 500
(one million two thousand five hundred) ordinary registered shares of the
nominal value of 1 EUR (one euro) each." 


         Rytis Zaloga
         
         Direktorius
         
         Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
         Phone: +370 650 32044
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
