Terseta: Notice of the intention to increase the authorized capital of "Terseta" UAB

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-02-25 14:10 CET -- Notice is hereby given that the sole shareholder of "Terseta" UAB, legal entity code 303556959, with a registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius (hereinafter - Company) - closed-end real estate investment fund for informed investors "Lords LB Baltic Fund IV" (hereinafter - Shareholder) intends to increase the authorized capital of the Company in order to comply with the requirements of the Joint Stock companies law of Republic of Lithuania, ensuring the positive equity of the Company. According to preliminary, unaudited data, equity of the Company was negative on the 31st of December, 2020, equal to: -139'548 (minus one hundred thirty nine thousand five hundred forty eight euros) EUR. The action to increase the authorized capital of the Company is planned to be completed till 31st of March, 2021. Planned: 1. To increase the authorized capital of the Company from 2'500 (two thousand five hundred euros) EUR till 1'002'500 (one million two thousand five hundred euros) EUR by issuing 1'000'000 (one million) ordinary registered shares of the Company, with a nominal value of 1 (one euro) EUR each (hereinafter - New Shares) 2. After the issuance of the New Shares, the authorized capital of the Company will be divided into 1'002'500 (one million two thousand five hundred) ordinary registered shares, with a nominal value of 1 (one euro) EUR each. 3. The total issue price of all New Shares planned by the Company is equal to 1'000'000 (one million euros) EUR. The issue price of each planned New Share is equal to 1 (one euro) EUR. 4. All the New Shares intended to be issued by the Company will be acquired by the Shareholder, the New Shares would be paid in the following order: By redeeming part of the bonds, according to the 7th of December, 2020 Bond subscription agreement No. OBL-TER-20201207. 978'023 (nine hundred seventy eight thousand twenty three units) units of bonds of 1 (EUR) would be redeemed, together with accrued interest 21'977 (twenty one thousand nine hundred seventy seven euros) EUR - a total of 1'000'000 (one million euros). 5. All other terms and conditions of subscription and payment for the New Shares will be defined in a separate Subscription Agreement for the New Shares concluded between the Company and the Shareholder. 6. After signing of the Subscription Agreement for the New Shares, the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association will be approved, replacing clause 3.1 of the current Articles of Association, according to the following wording: "3.1 The authorized capital of the Company equals 1 002 500 (one million two thousand five hundred) euros. The authorized capital is divided into 1 002 500 (one million two thousand five hundred) ordinary registered shares of the nominal value of 1 EUR (one euro) each." Rytis Zaloga Direktorius Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt Phone: +370 650 32044