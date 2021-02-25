Best-selling gummies are now available for online purchase at lunchboxalchemycbd.com in all 50 states

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced its best-selling CBD gummies, Lunchbox Alchemy CBD are now available for purchase online via the Company's newly launched e-commerce platform.

Founded in 2014, Lunchbox Alchemy CBD has become one of SLANG's most popular products, sold in over 600 stores across 40 states. Lunchbox Alchemy's e-commerce store will meet the needs of a wider customer base through its digital marketing efforts and by reaching consumers directly. The launch of the e-commerce store is particularly timely, with CBD sales projected to reach $22B by 2022, according to research from Brightfield Group.

Chris Driessen, CEO of SLANG, said, "With the introduction of our new e-commerce platform, SLANG can interact directly with end consumers, starting with our Lunchbox Alchemy CBD gummies. Online CBD sales is a new revenue channel for our company and allows us to capture improved unit economics."

The vegan gummies are infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract derived from Oregon-grown hemp and crafted with organic and all-natural ingredients. Four varieties of gummies, including Daily Full Spectrum; Relief Full Spectrum; Sleep Full Spectrum and THC-Free Broad Spectrum, are now available for online purchase at https://lunchboxalchemycbd.com in several mixed-fruit flavors of pineapple, strawberry, and black raspberry. Dosing is available in a 25mg/gummy per serving or a double strength 50mg/gummy per serving.

Production and fulfillment of all e-commerce orders will be handled in-house through SLANG's Oregon and Colorado infrastructure that has been acquired in recent months.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

